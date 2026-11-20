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Fort St. James Nickel Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of prospective mineral projects located in New Brunswick. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, value creation, and the integration of innovative technologies across its operations.
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