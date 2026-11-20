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Full Metal Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm operates in one segment being mineral property acquisition and exploration, while all assets are located in Canada.
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