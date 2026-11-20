ERDA Resource Opportunities Inc. (TSXV:ERDA - OTC:ERDAF) is a Canadian resource investment and royalty company focused on generating long-term shareholder value through strategic investments, royalties and financial instruments across the mining sector. ERDA maintains a diversified portfolio of marketable securities, royalty interests, cash-generating assets and strategic investments while pursuing new accretive opportunities across multiple commodities and jurisdictions. The Corporation's strategy is focused on growth, monetization and expansion of its portfolio, with an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation, strategic acquisitions and maintaining a capital-light business model.