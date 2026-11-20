Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km 2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.