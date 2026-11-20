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CopperEx Resources Corporation, formerly Gotham Resource Corp., is a Canada-based company engaged in copper and gold exploration primarily in Chile and in Peru. The Company, through its wholly owned Chilean and Peruvian subsidiaries, controls three exploration assets, the Exploradora Norte and Kio Buggy projects in Northern Chile, and the La Rica property located in central-southern Peru. The Chilean projects are considered to be material. There are no underlying royalties attached to its property portfolio.
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