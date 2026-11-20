Crossroads Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects in southeastern Australia, one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company's objective is to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. The Crossroads' portfolio includes the Pambula Gold Project, the Steiglitz Gold Project, the Pheasant Creek Project and the Club Terrace Project. Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. The Company benefits from excellent infrastructure, year-round access and a stable regulatory framework, supporting a systematic exploration and drilling approach aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries.