Canadian Premium Sand Inc. is developing its Wanipigow silica sand resource in Manitoba to supply high specification, high purity, low iron silica sand for vertically integrated manufacturing of float glass and solar glass, fracture proppant for the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, and a range of other industrial and manufacturing applications. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'CPS'.