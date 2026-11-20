Chilean Metals completed a plan of arrangement with Power Nickel Inc. (now called Power Metallic Mines Inc.), pursuant to which it acquired a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Golden Ivan property. The Golden Ivan property is located in Terrace, British Columbia and comprises 13 mineral claims, covering a total area of 797 hectares. Chilean Metals also owns interests in the Zulema, Tierra de Oro, Palo Negro, Hornitos and Tabaco projects located in Chile.