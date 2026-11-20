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Colossus Resources Corp is an exploration and development stage mining company. The company's principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company holds interests in early-stage mineral exploration properties in Ontario. It holds interest in Master Cu Project; Little Joe Fault Cu Project; and Red Lake Pringle South Project.
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