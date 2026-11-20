Central Iron Ore Ltd is a junior mineral exploration and development company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of iron ore and gold in Australia. It holds interests in Eureka Gold Mine, South Darlot Gold, and Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects. The company's South Darlot Gold Project area is located approximately 320km northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The Eureka gold project is approximately 50km north of Kalgoorlie and includes the Eureka open-pit gold mine. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia.