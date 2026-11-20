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Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (formerly Copper Bullet Mines Inc.), is advancing a promising copper project in Arizona's renowned Copper Triangle. The company's flagship Copper Springs Property hosts over 96 historic drill holes and a historic mineral resource estimate of 47 million tonnes grading 0.4% copper (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feinstein, 2022). This historic resource, representing roughly 10% of the defined oxide blanket footprint, underscores the property's significant exploration potential across multiple untested targets.
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