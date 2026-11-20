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Cascadero Copper Corporation is focused on the exploration and development of its properties located in Argentina. Following completion of the Transaction, the Company expects to use a portion of the proceeds of the Transaction to continue evaluating the Taron Cesium project. The Company previously commissioned Wardell Armstrong International to prepare a preliminary economic assessment entitled ' Preliminary Economic Assessment Taron Cesium Project, Argentina ' with an issue date of April 22, 2024 (the ' PEA ') and is considering the recommendations set forth therein. The Cascadero research and development team that was instrumental in developing the patent-pending mineral processing flowsheet on Taron mineral samples are expected to continue their work under the guidance of the Board.
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