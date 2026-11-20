The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
Casa Minerals Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns a ninety percent (90%) interest in the historic Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA) and owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada). The Company also holds an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault copper-gold-silver VMS Property (BC, Canada). Casa's management team has a track record of discoveries in the exploration sector and is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.