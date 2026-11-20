Casa Minerals Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns a ninety percent (90%) interest in the historic Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA) and owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada). The Company also holds an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault copper-gold-silver VMS Property (BC, Canada). Casa's management team has a track record of discoveries in the exploration sector and is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits.