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Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Project and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, as well as the large Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Washington State.
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