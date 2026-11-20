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Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ('Quantum'), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ('Southern Coal'), and, following its acquisition on August 31, 2026, 100% of Carbon Reductant Solutions (Pty) Ltd., ('CRS'), companies that produce high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite or char. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African holding company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd., 100% of Canaf Capital (Pty) Ltd., and 50% of Urbanhold (Pty) Ltd.
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