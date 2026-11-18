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BWR Exploration Inc is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. The company's project portfolio includes Little Stull Lake Gold Project; Shunsby Project; And Vendome Sud Project.
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