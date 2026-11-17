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Bronco Resources Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of the Placer Mountain Gold Project, located near Princeton, BC, currently holding an 88%/12% JV between Bronco and Universal Copper Ltd. respectively. Bronco's Board of Directors is seasoned in the mineral exploration industry with extensive successful domestic and international experience.
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