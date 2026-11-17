Black Pine is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties and is currently focused on advancing, through drilling and exploration of its Sugarloaf Copper Project (the ' Sugarloaf Property '). The Sugarloaf Property is comprised of 77 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 1,544 acres located 650 meters west of Freeport's secondary copper open pit at the Tyrone Mine, New Mexico. Surface sampling completed to date on the Sugarloaf Property has delineated an area in excess of 5,000 feet long by 1,000 feet wide of mineralization that assays 0.20% to 0.48% copper and several high angle shear zones that assay up to 6.29% copper. IP/Resistivity surveys conducted in 1973 and 2022 have identified an apparent sulfide body in the northeast and a peripheral zone with a geophysical signature consistent with a copper oxide blanket that extends to the south around the area of a small open pit.