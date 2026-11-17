Borealis is a Nevada-focused gold mining and exploration company operating the Borealis Mine and advancing the Sandman gold project. Located near Hawthorne, Nevada, the Borealis Mine includes open-pit mining infrastructure, heap-leach pads and an adsorption, desorption and recovery ('ADR') facility for gold recovery and dore production. The Company's strategy combines production from its existing operations with exploration and development opportunities across its Nevada portfolio.