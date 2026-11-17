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Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North and South America. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, Bocana holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions in the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia, as awarded by Comibol.
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