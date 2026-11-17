Thunderbird Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious- and base-metal projects in Canada and the United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Apache copper-gold property in California, the Bullseye gold property in Yukon and the Argo copper-gold property in British Columbia. On Closing, Thunderbird will also indirectly hold the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Onion copper-molybdenum property in British Columbia.