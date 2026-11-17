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Balto Resources Ltd operates as a resource property development company. It engages in the process of exploration and evaluating its mineral property. The company holds the majority of the working interest in the SED Mineral claims that covers an area of more than 500 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.
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