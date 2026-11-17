Angel Wing Metals Inc is focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of precious metals properties in Mexico and Canada. The company's flagship El Grande gold project covers approximately 550 square kilometers in the southern extension of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico, and demonstrates significant gold and silver mineralization. It also owns two early-stage gold exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Winora Project is located near Lingman lake, 325 km north of Red Lake, and Quartz Lake Project which is located 50km east of the prolific Red Lake district.