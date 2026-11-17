Altair is an emerging mid-tier gold and precious metal company rapidly progressing toward production. Altair recently announced the signing of a binding agreement for the purchase of the Marbera 2 permits in Burkina Faso, hosting historic resources of over 1.3 million ounces of gold as shown by over 387,000 meters of drilling and 294,000 samples. The company also recently announced an agreement for the acquisition of two gold-producing properties in Kazakhstan containing a total historic indicated resource of 947,900 ounces of gold, open pit and underground, and a total historic inferred resource of 892,600 oz of gold, open pit and underground, with current aggregate gold production at the two properties of approximately 21,000 ounces of gold per year from the oxide zones of each property. The in situ acquisition cost of these gold-producing assets is $58 per ounce.