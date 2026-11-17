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Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTCQB: ZCRMF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Reedy Creek gold project in Victoria, Australia. Located just 7 km from Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery, the project covers three contiguous tenements in one of Australia's most active epizonal gold corridors.
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