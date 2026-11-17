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Auranova Resources Inc. (TSXV: AURA) is an explorer of precious metal projects in the highly prospective Red Lake region of Ontario. The Company is focused on the discovery of new gold systems in the Birch Uchi Belt in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd., as well as expanding its presence in the greenstone belts of Ontario.
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