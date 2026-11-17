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Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. The Company is actively reviewing additional mineral exploration properties in North America. Sprott Mining Inc. holds 62% interest in the Company. Argentum has 51,598,543 common shares outstanding.
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