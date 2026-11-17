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Ashanti Sankofa Inc is a Canada based exploration and development stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company is currently focused on gold exploration activity in West Africa. Its exploration and evaluation assets comprise the North Ashanti-Anuoro project.
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