Andina Copper Corporation is a unique South America-focused copper explorer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ANDC), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges. The Company holds two significant discoveries along the world's premier copper producing Andean porphyry belt in Argentina and Colombia, and a compelling undrilled copper-gold target in the prolific copper production district of the Coastal Cordillera of Chile.