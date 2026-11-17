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Andina Copper Corporation is a unique South America-focused copper explorer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ANDC), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges. The Company holds two significant discoveries along the world's premier copper producing Andean porphyry belt in Argentina and Colombia, and a compelling undrilled copper-gold target in the prolific copper production district of the Coastal Cordillera of Chile.
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