Abacus is a mineral exploration and mine development company currently focused on copper and gold in B.C. and Nevada. The Company's main asset is a 20% ownership interest, together with KGHM Polska Mied¿ S.A. (80%), in the proposed copper-gold Ajax Mine located southwest of Kamloops, B.C., which has undergone a joint provincial and federal environmental assessment process. On December 14, 2017, a decision was made by the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to decline to issue an environmental assessment certificate for the Project. KGHM continues to work to facilitate First Nation, community and governmental engagement in order to advance the project towards a potential resubmission of the environmental application. Abacus also owns a 100% interest in the Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada, and it controls the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims subject to a ten-year lease agreement.