Alturas is a Canadian corporation, and is the indirect parent of the Peruvian company, Alturas Minerals S.A. ('Alturas Peru') and of the Chilean company, Alturas Chile Limitada ('Alturas Chile'). Alturas had been exploring various mineral projects in Peru between January 2004 and 2020 and between 2012 and 2014 in Chile through its subsidiaries. After interrupting its exploration activities in Chile and Peru due to financial constraints, Alturas is now focusing on new business opportunities.