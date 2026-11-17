Alphamin Resources Corp. is a tin mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AFM) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: APH). Its principal asset is the Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, operated through its subsidiary Alphamin Bisie Mining SA. Bisie is the world's highest-grade primary tin mine and one of the most significant sources of primary tin production outside of Asia.