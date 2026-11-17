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Arctic Star Exploration Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Some of the projects of the company are Timantti diamond project, Diagras diamond project, Stein diamond project and others. It has a business presence in Canada and Finland.
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