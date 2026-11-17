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Archon Minerals Ltd is a Canadian based company. It's engaged in mining and exploration of precious stone and metals. The company's primary focus is on the exploration of Diamonds from its Buffer zone project, WO block project and Monument diamond project. The company does not generate cash flows from operations to fund its activities and therefore relies upon the issuance of securities for financing.
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