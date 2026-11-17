The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chart
Detailed Quote
AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the' Company') is a growth-oriented publicly listed Canadian resource company focused on acquiring and developing mineral assets in stable jurisdictions across the Americas (focus: Canada, U.S.A., Mexico, Argentina, and Chile). The Company is actively pursuing exceptional early-stage and advanced projects in the copper and gold sectors while prudently advancing its existing assets, including the Jervis Project (100% owned) and the Gnome Project (100% owned), in line with prevailing market conditions. The Company is anchored by an award-winning team - combining management , board of directors , and advisory board collectively the' Team' ) - with a proven track record of discoveries, development, production, and value creation. AsiaBaseMetals' growth strategy is matched by the scale of the opportunities before it.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases
See More Press Releases
Alert Options
No alert set
INN Article Notification
Alert Option
You will be notified when this event occurs. No additional settings needed.