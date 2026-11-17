AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (TSXV: ABZ) (the' Company') is a growth-oriented publicly listed Canadian resource company focused on acquiring and developing mineral assets in stable jurisdictions across the Americas (focus: Canada, U.S.A., Mexico, Argentina, and Chile). The Company is actively pursuing exceptional early-stage and advanced projects in the copper and gold sectors while prudently advancing its existing assets, including the Jervis Project (100% owned) and the Gnome Project (100% owned), in line with prevailing market conditions. The Company is anchored by an award-winning team - combining management , board of directors , and advisory board collectively the' Team' ) - with a proven track record of discoveries, development, production, and value creation. AsiaBaseMetals' growth strategy is matched by the scale of the opportunities before it.