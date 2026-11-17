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Absolutely Critical Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol ABC. Absolutely Critical Resources Corp. is determined to create a world class mineral exploration company which fosters respect for the environment and surrounding communities through sustainable development, with full transparency, integrity, and good faith. With extensive experience in the mineral exploration industry, and as a part of our strong dedication to our shareholders, we seek exceptional projects to explore and develop in favourable mineral jurisdictions which have stable political environments and modern, predictable mining legislation.
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