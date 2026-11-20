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Talmora Diamond Inc is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral exploration properties. The company holds mineral claims in the Horton River area located south of the Hamlet of Paulatuk in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The project area is located within the Lena West Diamond Exploration region.
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