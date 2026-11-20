Stinger Resources holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle". The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Gold Hill property located in the headwaters of the Wild Horse River near Fort Steele. In addition, Stinger Resources owns the Silver Side property and the Ample Goldmax property located in other areas of the Province of British Columbia.