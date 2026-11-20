Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior explorer focused on two projects in central Newfoundland: Gold Anchor and Rocky Pond VMS. The more than 1,200-square-kilometre Gold Anchor Project is the second-largest property in an emerging, underexplored Canadian gold district. It hosts the near-surface, bulk-scale Mosquito and Reid orogenic gold deposits, the bulk-scale MTH Zone and structurally controlled targets, including the Lucky 13 Au-Sb Zone along the Appleton Fault Corridor, southwest of and along trend from major gold discoveries and deposits. The Rocky Pond VMS Project, in the Roberts Arm VMS Belt and on trend to the former world-class Buchans mine, contains the gold-rich, high-grade Handcamp VMS Zone and several copper-rich VMS showings along a 40-kilometre trend.