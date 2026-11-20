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Newpath is a Canadian exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PATH. Newpath holds a 100% interest in the early-stage Alpha/Bravo critical metal exploration project, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and the Northshore Gold Project located 4 kilometres south of Schreiber, Ontario.
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