Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Lara VMS Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a Mineral Resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure. Nova Pacific's strategy includes exploration drilling, technical studies, and systematic evaluation of the broader property to support future resource growth and project advancement. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.