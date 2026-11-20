Norsemont Mining is led by an experienced team of natural resource professionals focused on advancing its flagship Choquelimpie Gold-Silver-Copper project through to feasibility. The project is the basis of a Technical Report filed by the Company on May 16, 2025, and available at www.sedarplus.ca which hosts: Indicated Resources: 81.9 Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (1,731,000 oz Au) and 12.6 g/t Ag (33,233,000 oz Ag), and Inferred Resources: 25.3 Mt @ 0.55 g/t Au (446,000 oz Au) and 8.9 g/t Ag (7,219,000 oz Ag) Choquelimpie is a past-producing mine with over 1,720 drill holes and substantial existing infrastructure, including roads, power, water, camp facilities, and a previously operational 3,000-tpd mill. Norsemont is committed to responsible, sustainable development and modern exploration practices to unlock further value for shareholders and stakeholders.