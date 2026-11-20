Meryllion is an exploration stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie antimony/gold/silver project located 44 kms south southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is one of the largest known untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada. Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms 2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited.