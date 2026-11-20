Meta Critical Minerals Inc. is a well-funded, publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located critical-mineral assets. The Company is advancing a portfolio of projects targeting silica (silicon), zircon (zirconium), titanium, scandium, vanadium, and rare earth elements, commodities that are essential to advanced manufacturing, defense systems, green power generation and electrification, and emerging technologies. Meta's assets are located in jurisdictions characterized by strong and growing demand for critical minerals, spanning Canada, U.S.A. and Central-East Asia. The Company's strategy emphasizes near-term production potential, disciplined capital allocation, and the development of assets capable of supporting a transition to cash-flow-generating operations, with the objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, host communities, and regional stakeholders.