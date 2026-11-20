Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company with copper, gold, and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. The assets include the 100%-owned Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco, Idaho and the Baner gold project in Idaho County (optioned to Legacy Gold Mines Ltd). The Company also retains significant claims in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol 'LTHM', on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol 'CHELF', and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol '1QB0'. Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.