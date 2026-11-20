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LION Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing its graphite assets in Madagascar. The Company's objective is to participate in the growing demand for natural graphite driven by battery technologies, energy storage systems, industrial applications and secure critical mineral supply chains.
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