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37 Capital Inc is a mineral exploration company principally engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, the development of natural resource properties. The company's segment is the Exploration and Development of Mineral Properties. It holds interest in Extra High Property; Ontario Mineral Leases (Lithium); and Acacia Property.
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