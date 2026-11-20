Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and is now undergoing the first systematic exploration drilling since 1997. Leveraging modern 3D geological modelling, historical exploration data and systematic drilling, Four Nines is advancing its understanding of a potentially extensive, structurally controlled gold system beneath and adjacent to historic workings, with eight distinct exploration zones identified across the property. Four Nines is advancing the inaugural drill campaign at Hayden Hill, systematically evaluating multiple exploration zones with the potential to reveal a substantially larger gold-bearing system than historically recognized.