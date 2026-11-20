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Western Mines Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and discovery of high-value gold and nickel sulphide deposits across a portfolio of highly prospective projects located on mineral belts of Western Australia. Some of its projects include Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Melita Gold Project, Jasper Hill Gold Project, Youanmi Gold Project, Pavarotti Ni-Cu-PGE Project, Rock of Ages Gold Project, Broken Hill Bore Gold Project, and Pinyalling Gold Project.
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