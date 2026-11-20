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Widgie Nickel Ltd is a nickel exploration and development company. Its projects include Widgie South, Widgie North, Widgie West, and Lake Eaton-Mt Eaton. The company operates in given segments comprised of exploration and development activities over the Mt Edwards Project. It operates in a single geographical area which is Australia.
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